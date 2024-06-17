LAURA: Americans see what's being inflicted on their communities

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes what is behind the Democrats’ push for open borders on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: More migrants, more Democrats. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." For decades, the pro-immigration amnesty crowd refused to debate the toll that illegal immigration had taken on the country.

...

Now the number of illegals here is probably closer to about 25 million and the pro-amnesty lines don't work anymore. There were close to 9 million illegals crossing, including got aways, under Biden alone. Now, this is an attack in and of itself on American sovereignty. It's a slow rolling invasion.

