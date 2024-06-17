Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Laura Ingraham's Monologue

LAURA: Americans see what's being inflicted on their communities

More migrants equal more Democrats, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: More migrants, more Democrats Video

Laura: More migrants, more Democrats

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to American sovereignty under siege on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes what is behind the Democrats’ push for open borders on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: More migrants, more Democrats. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." For decades, the pro-immigration amnesty crowd refused to debate the toll that illegal immigration had taken on the country. 

... 

MSNBC HOST PRAISES BIDEN AS ‘PLAYING CHESS’ WHILE TRUMP ‘AT BEST IS PLAYING HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS’ 

Now the number of illegals here is probably closer to about 25 million and the pro-amnesty lines don't work anymore. There were close to 9 million illegals crossing, including got aways, under Biden alone. Now, this is an attack in and of itself on American sovereignty. It's a slow rolling invasion.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Now check out the results of the new CBS YouGov poll. 62% say they favor a new national deportation program to remove all illegals living in the United States. Now, the demographic breakdown supporting deportation is interesting as well: 67% of White Americans, 53% of Hispanics, and 47% of Blacks. Americans see what's being inflicted on their communities. It's not that difficult.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.