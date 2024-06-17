Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NYT in key metrics during news-packed May 2024

Former President Trump's New York criminal trial dominated the month

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
'The Five': Trump torches guilty verdict, vows to appeal Video

'The Five': Trump torches guilty verdict, vows to appeal

'The Five' co-hosts weigh in on former President Trump going 'scorched earth' on his guilty verdict and President Biden doing a victory lap on the left's successful lawfare campaign.

Fox News Digital triumphed in key metrics against top news brands like CNN and The New York Times during the news-packed month of May, according to Comscore. 

Fox News Digital reached nearly a whopping 1.7 billion total multi-platform views, surpassing the Times' 1.6 billion views and CNN's 1.2 billion. 

In total multi-platform minutes, Fox News Digital trounced its rivals with 3.2 billion. CNN trailed with under 2 billion multi-platform minutes, followed by the Times with 1.7 billion. 

FOX NEWS VIEWERSHIP DOMINATES COMPETITION DURING MAY, CNN HAS WORST MONTH SINCE 1991 IN KEY DEMOGRAPHIC

Fox News Digital

Fox News Digital finished May 2024 as the top-performing news brand in multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore.  (istock)

Additionally, Fox News maintained its status as the most engaged news brand on social media, topping 26.4 million total interactions, marking its 117th consecutive month of dominance, according to Emplifi. 

Last month, Fox News reached 7.8 million Facebook interactions, 1.9 million X interactions and a staggering 16.8 million Instagram interactions. Fox News also nabbed more than 175 million views on YouTube, according to Shareablee. 

TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN NEW YORK CRIMINAL TRIAL

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his hush money trial

The conviction of former President Trump in the New York trial was among the biggest news stories of May 2024.  (Michael M. Santiago/PoolAFP via Getty Images)

The month was dominated by the New York trial of former President Trump, which resulted in a historic conviction. 

May was also marked by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, antisemitic protests that erupted on college campuses across the country, the explosive spat between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, at a congressional hearing, the controversy surrounding an upside-down American flag outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home following Jan. 6, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's viral graduation speech, and basketball superstar Caitlin Clark's splashy WNBA debut. 

ALITO SAYS WIFE DISPLAYED UPSIDE-DOWN FLAG AFTER ARGUMENT WITH INSULTING NEIGHBOR

Caitlin Clar shrugs

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles as she heads down court after a 3-point basket in the final seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Last month also saw major developments in the 2024 presidential race. Both Trump and President Biden agreed to participate in at least two presidential debates. Former Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley also announced she will be voting for Trump, a sign of party unity ahead of the November election. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.