Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NYT in key metrics during news-packed May 2024

Fox News Digital triumphed in key metrics against top news brands like CNN and The New York Times during the news-packed month of May, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital reached nearly a whopping 1.7 billion total multi-platform views, surpassing the Times' 1.6 billion views and CNN's 1.2 billion.

In total multi-platform minutes, Fox News Digital trounced its rivals with 3.2 billion. CNN trailed with under 2 billion multi-platform minutes, followed by the Times with 1.7 billion.

Additionally, Fox News maintained its status as the most engaged news brand on social media, topping 26.4 million total interactions, marking its 117th consecutive month of dominance, according to Emplifi.

Last month, Fox News reached 7.8 million Facebook interactions, 1.9 million X interactions and a staggering 16.8 million Instagram interactions. Fox News also nabbed more than 175 million views on YouTube, according to Shareablee.

The month was dominated by the New York trial of former President Trump, which resulted in a historic conviction.

May was also marked by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, antisemitic protests that erupted on college campuses across the country, the explosive spat between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, at a congressional hearing, the controversy surrounding an upside-down American flag outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home following Jan. 6, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's viral graduation speech, and basketball superstar Caitlin Clark's splashy WNBA debut.

Last month also saw major developments in the 2024 presidential race. Both Trump and President Biden agreed to participate in at least two presidential debates. Former Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley also announced she will be voting for Trump, a sign of party unity ahead of the November election.