Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

American Culture Quiz: Test your command of Hollywood hotshots, fashion flicks and Bunker Hill heroes

Female rock bands, made-in-America sports and the road to independence top this week's test

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
American culture quiz collage

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know the answers to this week's eight questions? (Getty Images/iStock)

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz tests your knowledge each week of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and pop culture. 

A key Hollywood box-office draw, sports and rock history, plus top moments in the fight for independence top the ticket of this week's all-American topics. Can you get all eight questions right? Dig in!

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital) 

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.