American Culture Quiz: Test your command of Hollywood hotshots, fashion flicks and Bunker Hill heroes

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz tests your knowledge each week of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and pop culture.

A key Hollywood box-office draw, sports and rock history, plus top moments in the fight for independence top the ticket of this week's all-American topics. Can you get all eight questions right? Dig in!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Stretching 2,540 miles, the longest river in the U.S. surpasses the mighty Mississippi River by 200 miles. Which one is it?</h3><ul><li>Rio Grande</li><li>Yukon River</li><li>Missouri River</li><li>Colorado River</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Patriot Abigail Adams was inspired on June 17, 1775, to write, "Perhaps the decisive day is come on which the fate of America depends. My bursting heart must find vent at my pen." What dramatic incident on the road to independence so moved the future first lady?</h3><ul><li>The Boston Massacre</li><li>The Boston Tea Party</li><li>The Battles of Lexington & Concord</li><li>The Battle of Bunker Hill</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which act exploded on the music scene in 1982 with the release of the first No. 1 album by an all-female rock/pop band?</h3><ul><li>Heart</li><li>The Go-Gos</li><li>The Runaways</li><li>Joan Jett & the Blackhearts</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which sport, played around the world, was invented by Dr. James Naismith in a Springfield, Massachusetts, YMCA in 1891?</h3><ul><li>Baseball</li><li>Volleyball</li><li>Ping pong</li><li>Basketball</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dogs are more popular than cats in the U.S. based on ownership statistics — true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>This 2003 novel by American author Lauren Weisberger undressed NYC haute couture and became a fashionable box-office hit movie of the same name in 2006. What was it?</h3><ul><li>"27 Dresses" </li><li>"The Devil Wears Prada"</li><li>"Sex and the City"</li><li>"Confessions of a Shopaholic"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A delegation from which nation slept at Independence Hall in Philadelphia during its conference with the Second Continental Congress from May to June 1776? (The Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution draw heavily from its federal system of government, say scholars.)</h3><ul><li>Iroquois Confederation </li><li>Confederation Helvetica (Switzerland)</li><li>Vatican City</li><li>Prussia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American performer topped the Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2023 —&nbsp;hauling in $73 million —&nbsp;to the surprise of many people? </h3><ul><li>Kim Kardashian</li><li>Julia Roberts</li><li>Adam Sandler</li><li>Jason Alexander</li></ul></section>

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)