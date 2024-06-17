SEAN HANNITY: We will see the reemergence of jacked up Joe

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s alleged cognitive decline on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Will they continue to tell us that Biden is as sharp as ever behind the scenes? We know that's a lie. That Joe Biden accomplishes more in one hour than most Americans do in an entire day? Do you believe that?

When, if ever, will anyone in the mob in the media ever get tired of the lies? Or will Biden's pals and the press just continue to protect their fellow Democrat for the next 140 days, 91 days until early voting begins in Pennsylvania and only ten days until this all-important debate?

