GREG GUTFELD: How can people make a decision in November when both sides think the other side is nuts?

So, as the election approaches, the goal of this monologue is to help those on the fence make a decision when both sides think the other side is nuts. How can both sides be true? It's a common pattern in politics. If you've been a spectator in this world for a while, you can see how they are mirrors of each other. The intensity of dislike is equal. I can only compare it to the way me and Kilmeade feel about each other. Except, I don't have crabs. What?! He has a sea farm where he raises them. It takes his mind off the herpes.

But, it seems the intensity of criticisms about Biden's cognition is equal to the intensity of criticism about Trump's unstable demeanor. They're as interchangeable as Chris Cuomo and a bag of stale farts. But each side feels as strongly as the other. How can that be? Is the other side stupid and you're smart? Is one in a cult and the other enlightened enough to see that cult for what it is? How do you know if you're on the wrong side? Aside from agreeing with Joy Behar.

The key strategic empathy-- to see how the other side views your side and kick the tires of that argument. When the Dems hear Trump, they hear this boasting, mocking, amoral figure ranting about those evil libs to the loud cheers of what they deem a rabid, simplistic mob. The personality of Trump overrides policies, so much so, his critics don't bring the policies up, even if they worked. And by labeling the support as a mob, they don't see the individuals among them, their concerns, their allergies to Biden's policies. Meanwhile, the "what is" of reality is replaced by the "what ifs" of the future. Rather than see the "what is" like the border, the focus is "what if" Trump becomes a dictator? But it's the ruminations of the hypothetical that result in catastrophic thinking.

We call it TDS, but to them, it's not a syndrome, they actually believe it. Now, on to the antipathy towards Biden. That side sees the feebleness, a cognitive impairment that implies powerlessness around those who influence him. We mock his mistakes, but we also worry what they mean. More national decline, more ambivalence toward crime and inflation, more reverse racism. I'd say the lights are on and nobody's home, but even the lights aren't working. But there's a difference. We see the policies already in place. None hypothetical, all bad due to Joe's incapacity.

The border is like a once charming bungalow fallen into disrepair when an old, isolated shut in lives in it. And so, one side feels offended, the other side feels ignored. Now, perhaps I'm shading this in Trump's favor, but my bias is rooted in observation, not prediction. I can see the country is sinking faster than Lizzo in a ball pit. But I've seen something else that tells me this comparison isn't really similar at all. It was only a year ago we were lamenting the lack of two feasible choices, the old and weak versus the inflammatory and reckless.

But here's the difference. One side was tested, the other wasn't. The Republicans addressed this with competent, experienced alternatives to Trump. You know all the names from DeSantis to Haley. But it was a process required for seeking the nomination. And Trump still won easily. But still, the party stress-tested the man. Even Republicans who despise Trump should accept this reality and table their emotions. Hell, even African American voters are saying orange is the new Black.

Now the Dems, they did no such thing even though it was their job, given they had eyes and ears to see and hear their candidate implode. They didn't do the work. Their primary was as closed as Joe's eyes during an intel briefing. They formed a wall around him that an illegal with a trampoline couldn't get over, protecting his candidacy, even as we saw him decay in real time.

And now they want us to believe he will make it another four years? How about another four minutes? They have meetings on how they're going to walk him to his helicopter. So when you look at two candidates, ask which party bothered to challenge each one. Which party took the responsibility to address concerns of voters? For some reason, the Dems didn't. They knew if they kicked the tires, they'd total the whole car.