California

Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during President Biden's trip to Southern California

Tustin police say agent opened fire during robbery

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in California over the weekend, according to local law enforcement. It happened at the same time President Biden was in California for a star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser.

On Saturday, June 15, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said officers responded to a call about a possible robbery that happened at the Tustin Fields 1 residential community.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the Secret Service and that his bag was stolen at gunpoint.

During the incident, police said an agent-involved shooting happened.

HOLLYWOOD SLAMMED FOR PUSHING YOUNG AMERICANS TO VOTE FOR BIDEN: 'THE LAST THING MY GENERATION WANTS'

Tustin Police are searching for this vehicle

Police are searching for this car in connection to the robbery. (Tustin Police Department)

The suspect(s) were not found, and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) was injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Officers found some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is being investigated.

Police are looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle that was seen leaving the scene. 

BIDEN CAMPAIGN RAISES $30 MILLION AT CELEBRITY FUNDRAISER AS TRUMP COURTS BLACK VOTERS IN DETROIT

Joe Biden, Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama split image

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, on the same day President Biden was attending a star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser. (Getty Images)

Authorities said there is no known threat to the public.

The Tustin Police Department is looking for assistance from the public in identifying the subject(s) involved in the crime and are urging anyone with information to call 714-573-3372. 

President Biden was in Los Angeles for a campaign fundraiser on Saturday night.

LATE-NIGHT DNCTV? COLBERT, KIMMEL FUNDRAISE FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN

President Biden and former President Obama

President Biden speaks beside former President Obama during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those in attendance at the star-studded event, which reportedly raised more than $30 million.

Tickets for Saturday's gala at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, which an invitation described as a "historic night," ranged from $250 for a single person to get in the door to half a million dollars for special access, photos with Biden and former President Obama and invitations to an after-party.

The fundraiser comes less than three months after CBS' Stephen Colbert participated in a lavish record-setting fundraiser that brought in $26 million for the Biden campaign.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser and Kristine Parks contributed to this report. 

