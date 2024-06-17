Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during President Biden's trip to Southern California

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in California over the weekend, according to local law enforcement. It happened at the same time President Biden was in California for a star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser.

On Saturday, June 15, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said officers responded to a call about a possible robbery that happened at the Tustin Fields 1 residential community.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the Secret Service and that his bag was stolen at gunpoint.

During the incident, police said an agent-involved shooting happened.

The suspect(s) were not found, and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) was injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Officers found some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is being investigated.

Police are looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

Authorities said there is no known threat to the public.

The Tustin Police Department is looking for assistance from the public in identifying the subject(s) involved in the crime and are urging anyone with information to call 714-573-3372.

President Biden was in Los Angeles for a campaign fundraiser on Saturday night.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those in attendance at the star-studded event, which reportedly raised more than $30 million.

Tickets for Saturday's gala at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, which an invitation described as a "historic night," ranged from $250 for a single person to get in the door to half a million dollars for special access, photos with Biden and former President Obama and invitations to an after-party.

The fundraiser comes less than three months after CBS' Stephen Colbert participated in a lavish record-setting fundraiser that brought in $26 million for the Biden campaign.

