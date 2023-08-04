Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho YMCA summer camp school bus rollover injures several children

The bus was transporting children for a YMCA summer camp in Idaho

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Multiple people were critically injured in a school bus rollover crash from a YMCA summer camp program, Idaho State Police confirmed.

The incident occurred on State Highway 55 near milepost 84 in Boise County at around 3 p.m. local time, authorities said in a Facebook post. Police said that the school bus was transporting 30 people between the ages of 13 and 18 years old from the Treasure Valley YMCA.

YMCA logo building

YMCA (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, File)

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, there were 11 injured, with seven of them deemed critical, and four deemed noncritical. Police said that in an abundance of caution, all children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals. 

Authorities said that it is unknown at this time for what caused the crash and authorities are responding. The highway is remains closed with authorities suggesting that drivers find alternative routes around the area.

School bus

Idaho State Police said Friday evening that 11 were injured — seven were deemed to be in critical condition, four were deemed to be in noncritical condition. (iStock)

The Treasure Valley YMCA summer camp is for children in second through 11th grades. The popular camp runs multiple sessions throughout the summer, and the YMCA frequently runs several busses full of kids to and from each session.

The Treasure Valley YMCA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

