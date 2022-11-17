Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho police continue excavating a backyard in search for 5-year-old that went missing in 2021

ID officials are digging in a backyard owned by Sarah Wondra, who was arrested in the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

Associated Press
Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year ago.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday said the excavation will continue until police are confident the search is complete.

Police previously arrested 35-year-old Sarah Wondra, who lived at the House. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death. During a court hearing Monday, Wondra said authorities are not correct.

IDAHO WOMAN ARRESTED IN BOY'S DISAPPEARANCE MADE TIKTOK POSTS STANDING IN FRONT OF HIS MISSING PERSON FLYER

Fruitland resident Sarah Wondra, left, has been charged with failing to report a death to authorities more than a year after Michael Vaughan went missing. (Sarah Wondra/Facebook, Fruitland police)

Michael Vaughan was last seen July 27, 2021, outside his family home in the rural southwestern Idaho town of Fruitland, about half a mile from where police are digging. Police have said they intend to excavate the entire yard.

"We are encouraged and remain hopeful that our investigation will lead us to the truth," Huff said.

Huff has previously said that police believe others besides Wondra have information about the disappearance of Vaughan, who would now be 6.

Huff said the police agency has received more than 1,500 tips, and many new leads since beginning the current line of investigation on Friday.