CRIME
Idaho murders: Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to quadruple homicide, police say

Idaho police continue to search for the occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the scene of a quadruple murder on Nov. 13

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin , Dan Springer | Fox News
MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho police on Tuesday said an abandoned, white 2013 Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 17 in not related to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

Investigators have spoken with the owner of a damaged Hyundai Elantra in Eugene, Oregon, that police found while responding to a 911 call on Dec. 17, the Moscow Police Department told Fox News.

"The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations," MPD said in a Tuesday update. "The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."

The Dec. 17 caller reported a person sleeping in the damaged vehicle. Police made contact with that person, who was homeless, but there was no further report.

IDAHO MURDERS: POLICE RUNNING DOWN LIST OF 22K HYUNDAIS, SEEK ‘ANYTHING ABNORMAL’ IN FRAT PARTY TIMELINE

Moscow, Idaho detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate in relation to the investigation of a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022.

Moscow, Idaho detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate in relation to the investigation of a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022. (Moscow PD)

Police are searching for a white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene of the Idaho quadruple homicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. 

The occupants of the vehicle on that date have yet to come forward since police announced a be-on-the-lookout alert on Dec. 7.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Authorities are asking the public to call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.

