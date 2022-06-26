Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

Idaho Air Force base accident leaves ROTC cadet dead

MacKenzie Wilson, 19, died in the accident involving a HUMVEE on Friday

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in an accident involving a HUMVEE during a training exercise on Friday at Saylor Creek Range in Idaho, officials from the Mountain Home Air Force Base said Sunday. 

"Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals," said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

MacKenzie Wilson, an Air Force ROTC cadet at Oregon State University who is originally from Alaska, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

US NAVY IDENTIFIES PILOT KILLED IN CRASH DURING TRAINING MISSION IN CALIFORNIA

Two other individuals who were in the HUMVEE with Wilson sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They have since been released. 

FILE PHOTO: Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, fire flares over the Utah Test and Training Range, west of Salt Lake CIty in Utah, U.S., July 3, 2018. 

FILE PHOTO: Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, fire flares over the Utah Test and Training Range, west of Salt Lake CIty in Utah, U.S., July 3, 2018.  (U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Codie Trimble/Handout via REUTERS)

"Nineteen AFROTC cadets were at the installation participating in Operation Air Force, an immersive professional development training opportunity to expose cadets to a variety of different mission sets," the Mountain Home Air Force Base said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn't immediately clear how the accident occurred. The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident with the help from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 