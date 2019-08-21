Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Maryland man accused of raping, choking woman was in US illegally, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
CBP letting violent criminals walk free by failing to collect DNA samples, government watchdog warnsVideo

CBP letting violent criminals walk free by failing to collect DNA samples, government watchdog warns

A top government watchdog accuses U.S. Customs and Border Protection of allowing violent offenders to walk free for nearly a decade by failing to collect DNA samples from detained migrants; Catherine Herridge reports on the letter sent to President Trump and Congress.

A 26-year-old man accused of raping and attacking a woman in Maryland last week reportedly has been identified by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as a Honduran national who is in the United States illegally.

ICE officers placed a detainer Tuesday on Kevin Mendoza, who is facing first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder charges stemming from the Aug. 16 incident, according to FOX5 DC.

Kevin Mendoza is facing first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder charges following an incident in Silver Spring, Md., last Friday.

Kevin Mendoza is facing first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder charges following an incident in Silver Spring, Md., last Friday. (Montgomery County Police Department)

He was arrested Monday in Silver Spring following an investigation by the Montgomery County police.

The department said officers responded to a report of a rape at an apartment complex there last week and “determined that the victim was carrying items from her vehicle parked in the parking lot to the apartment building when she noticed a male that appeared to be following her.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RAPE SUSPECT RELEASED FROM MARYLAND JAIL, VIOLATING DETAINER POLICY, ICE SAYS

When the victim unlocked one of the building's doors, Mendoza -- who used to live at the facility -- grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground, police said in a statement.

“The victim attempted to yell and resist but the suspect began to strangle her with his hands,” it added. “As the victim continued to attempt to escape the suspect struck her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist.  The suspect then raped the victim.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman was sent to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries while “doctors advised detectives that the severity of the strangulation the victim suffered could have resulted in her death,” the statement also says.

A Montgomery County District Court judge has denied Mendoza bond, according to WJLA.