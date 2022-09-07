Expand / Collapse search
Published

Hurricane Earl forms in the Atlantic

Earl is the second hurricane of the season

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Earl became the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season late Tuesday. 

At 8 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of the storm was located about 550 miles south of Bermuda. 

The hurricane is moving toward the north near 6 mph and the motion was expected to continue into Wednesday. 

A gradual turn to the north-northeast is predicted for Thursday.

TROPICAL STORM EARLY EXPECTED TO BECOME HURRICANE

Hurricane Earl swirls over the Atlantic

Hurricane Earl swirls over the Atlantic (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

The center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning. 

The National Hurricane Center, citing data from the Hurricane Hunters, said it's indicated that the maximum sustained winds had increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. 

The forecast track for Hurricane Earl

The forecast track for Hurricane Earl (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

DANIELLE BECOMES FIRST HURRICANE OF ATLANTIC SEASON

Strengthening is expected over the next few days. 

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward by up to 125 miles. 

Tropical Storm Earl over the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Earl over the Atlantic (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

Tropical storm conditions are possible for Bermuda on Thursday afternoon.

Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday. 

