Hurricanes
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to move faster toward the northeast and become hurricane

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. 

In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. 

At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. 

The tropical storm was moving northward near 7 mph, with a slow northward to north-northwestward motion expected to continue through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Earl over the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Earl over the Atlantic (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

From Wednesday through Thursday night, a faster motion toward the north-northeast and northeast is expected.

The maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph, with higher gusts. 

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Earl 

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Earl  (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

Tropical-storm-force winds extend over the Atlantic outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Strengthening is predicted over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Earl 

Tropical Storm Earl  (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

This comes after Tropical Storm Earl dropped heavy rain across the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

