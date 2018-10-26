'How can I be effective?': Teachers suffering after Michael

Teachers in the Florida school district hit hardest by Hurricane Michael two weeks ago are not necessarily ready to go back to class — not when some of them are sleeping in classrooms, tents, cars, their ruined homes or hotels.

School officials in Bay County want teachers to return to work on Monday and students to come back two weeks later.

But teacher Denise Hinson wonders: "How can I be effective at my work when I can't shower or cook food?"