DISASTERS
'How can I be effective?': Teachers suffering after Michael

By FREIDA FRISARO and TAMARA LUSH | Associated Press
This Oct. 23, 2018 photo shows Regina Ferrell, a fourth grade teacher in Panama City, standing in front of her damaged condo building in Panama City, Fla. Since Hurricane Michael swept through the area, many teachers like Ferrell are sleeping in half-destroyed homes, living in cars or staying in their classrooms. (AP Photo/Tamara Lush)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Teachers in the Florida school district hit hardest by Hurricane Michael two weeks ago are not necessarily ready to go back to class — not when some of them are sleeping in classrooms, tents, cars, their ruined homes or hotels.

School officials in Bay County want teachers to return to work on Monday and students to come back two weeks later.

But teacher Denise Hinson wonders: "How can I be effective at my work when I can't shower or cook food?"