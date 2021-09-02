Houston police fatally shoot suspect who ran over deputy with car

A suspect who injured a deputy constable by running him over with a car in Texas was fatally shot by police , Houston authorities said.

"We have shots fired. Hold the channel. He just ran into the house... Need EMS ASAP. Suspect is going to be down. Suspect is down," emergency responders were heard saying on radio calls .

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening in Houston when a family dispute reportedly broke out at a church , according to authorities. The suspect in the case allegedly rammed his car into several others on a parking lot before he drove off and a deputy constable saw the suspect driving the wrong way down a road.

HOUSTON AQUARIUM SLAYING WAS LATEST KILLING BY A DEFENDANT OUT ON BOND: REPORTS

The officer attempted to pull over the suspect, but a chase soon broke out. Authorities then also realized the car being driven by the suspect was stolen.

The chase soon ended on a residential block where police believe the suspect had family. The suspect rammed his car into one of the homes, leaving a hole.

HOUSTON MEN CHARGED IN KILLING OF NEW ORLEANS DETECTIVE; ‘DEATH IS ON THE TABLE,’ OFFICIALS SAY

A Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constable then left his vehicle, and the suspect then used his vehicle as a weapon and ran over the officer, officials said. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed as in critical, but stable condition.

Other officers responded to the act of violence with gun fire, and killed the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one else in the incident was injured and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.