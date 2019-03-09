Second defendant sentenced in case that led to motorcycle cop's death

A Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for the death of a Houston-area motorcycle police officer who died while chasing shoplifting suspects in 2016, according to reports.

Dante Moore, 30, of Houston, had been convicted earlier of evading arrest on July 12, 2016, and causing the death of Bellaire police officer Marco Antonio Zarate.

“I have to be thankful for the jurors, that they found him guilty,” said Maria Cecilia Zarate, the officer’s widow. “But I am disappointed, extremely disappointed. One of the reasons is because of my girls … He can have the possibility of being free in a few years, and that’s not fair for them. That’s not fair for my family.”

The chase began when Zarate, 52, heard there where shoplifters at a Target store and went after Moore, the Houston Chronicle reported. The officer crashed his motorcycle into a parked trailer and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Moore's twin brother, Dominique Moore, is serving eight years for tampering with evidence in the case, FOX affiliate KRIV-TV reported.