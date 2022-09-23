Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' robbery as authorities warn of new crime trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston man accused of "bank jugging," a new crime trend in which thieves observe their victims inside a bank and then follow them to commit a robbery or to break into their vehicle, has been arrested, police said.

Terrence Thompson, 59, was spotted on security video on June 15 following a Bank of America customer who has just withdrawn a large amount of cash, the office of Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Alan Rosen, said in a statement.

He allegedly followed the customer to their job and then broke into the vehicle.

Thompson is charged with felony theft and felony burglary of a motor vehicle.

The trend is similar to the follow-home robberies occurring across the Los Angeles region where thieves follow their victims from retail stores, restaurants and other locations to confront them at their home or secluded areas.