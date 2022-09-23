Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' robbery as authorities warn of new crime trend

'Bank jugging' is when a thief patiently observes customers at a bank and then follows them and burglarizes their car or the victim directly

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Houston man accused of "bank jugging," a new crime trend in which thieves observe their victims inside a bank and then follow them to commit a robbery or to break into their vehicle, has been arrested, police said. 

Terrence Thompson, 59, was spotted on security video on June 15 following a Bank of America customer who has just withdrawn a large amount of cash, the office of Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Alan Rosen, said in a statement. 

He allegedly followed the customer to their job and then broke into the vehicle. 

Terrence Thompson, 59, is accused of "bank jugging," new trend in which thieves follow victims home from a bank and then rob them. 

Terrence Thompson, 59, is accused of "bank jugging," new trend in which thieves follow victims home from a bank and then rob them.  (Harris County Constable Precinct 1 )

Thompson is charged with felony theft and felony burglary of a motor vehicle. 

The trend is similar to the follow-home robberies occurring across the Los Angeles region where thieves follow their victims from retail stores, restaurants and other locations to confront them at their home or secluded areas.

