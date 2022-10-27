Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'

The man said he built the makeshift home because Los Angeles sanitation works kept asking him to remove his tent

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld: LA's homeless have their own washing machine Video

Greg Gutfeld: LA's homeless have their own washing machine

'Gutfeld!' panelists discuss Los Angeles' homeless crisis and videos showing the homeless connecting washing machines to street power lines. 

A homeless man in Los Angeles has built a small wooden house with wheels on busy Hollywood Boulevard amid frustrations with the city asking him to take down his tent. 

The man, who goes by "Q," told Fox Los Angeles he constructed a house on wheels using wood tossed away from construction sites and help from friends. 

He was offered temporary housing from the city but declined, saying he prefers a makeshift home over a temporary stay at a hotel. 

"It kind of gives me empowerment," he said. "I don't think that I'm bothering anyone here."

CALIFORNIA LOOKING INTO PAYING DRUG ADDICTS TO STAY SOBER

A homeless man has constructed a wood home in the middle of a sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. 

A homeless man has constructed a wood home in the middle of a sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.  (KTTV)

The home is propped up by metal carts and batteries with potted plants and a tapestry on the outside. He said he uses a generator placed on the outside of the home for his electrical needs. 

"I feel good," Q said. "I feel like I'm, you know, kind of being an example for people that's in my situation. Letting them know that just because you are living on the streets doesn't mean that you have to just let go of everything."

A homeless man who calls himself "Q" speaks to local media asking about a small wooden home he constructed on a sidewalk. 

A homeless man who calls himself "Q" speaks to local media asking about a small wooden home he constructed on a sidewalk.  (KTTV)

Fox News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and city leaders. Police told Fox Los Angeles they cannot do anything about the situation unless someone is blocking a sidewalk, active driveway or business.

"He hasn't bothered anyone, and honestly I'm glad that it's right there because I honestly feel safer with him there," Rance Shaw of City Vibes Coffee told the station. "It feels like he knows what he's doing, and he's not here to hurt anyone."

Q told the news outlet he's from the Midwest, is an Army veteran and has been in Los Angeles for three months.

He said he plans to move the home with a dolly on Friday.  

The front of a makeshift home on Los Angeles.

The front of a makeshift home on Los Angeles. (KTTV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Homelessness in Los Angeles County has been a top issue for residents and lawmakers for years. In the city of Los Angeles, 41,980 people were classified as being homeless, while countywide, 69,144 homeless were counted, according to figures released in September.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.