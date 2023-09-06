Home invaders kidnap couple as stunned children look on: police

A San Antonio couple was kidnapped in a home invasion while five children were left unharmed in the house, police said Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported home invasion in progress on the 3100 block of Mission Bell, per a statement sent to Fox News Digital by San Antonio Police Officer Ricardo E. Guzman, who was at the scene.

The five unscathed children inside the home spoke to police, telling them that strangers broke in and forced a Hispanic man and woman in their 30s, "believed to be [their] parents," into a white SUV, per Guzman's statement.

The department said it is investigating the incident as a kidnapping.

"This incident appears to be an isolated case, there is no active threat to the public," Guzman wrote.

The San Antonio Police Department did not release the names of the missing adults or provide any other information to Fox News Digital.

"This is still an active investigation," Guzman wrote in an email. "Detectives are still on scene gathering information. It is still too early in this investigation to confirm [anything]. The provided preliminary information is all we can provide at this time."