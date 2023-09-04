Chicago suspect accused of breaking into woman's home in the early morning hours, killing her: police

A Chicago suspect was charged with murder after allegedly breaking into a 53-year-old woman's home and killing her on Saturday, police say.

Chicago resident Marvin Wells, 59, was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion causing great bodily harm, and armed robbery. He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that Wells was arrested in the 4400 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Saturday. According to FOX 32 Chicago, the break-in incident took place before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The 53-year-old victim was killed during the break-in, but police did not disclose how the woman died.

"[Wells] was identified as the offender who, on September 2, 2023, forcibly entered a residence and fatally injured a 53-year-old female in the 4200 block of W. Adams St (11th District)," Chicago Police Department explained to Fox News Digital.

"The offender was also found to be in possession of a stolen motor vehicle," police added.

Wells was booked into jail and immediately charged.

No additional information is available at this time. Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the incident.