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Pennsylvania

High school sweethearts' marriage ends in gruesome murder-suicide less than 2 years after wedding: police

The murder claimed the life of a bright young woman who was a physicians assistant

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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A high-achieving young married woman is dead after her high school sweetheart husband shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Ryan Hosso, 26, killed his wife Madeline Spatafore, 25, overnight on Tuesday, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Hosso called his parents after murdering Spatafore and told them what he had done, according to police. He also told them he was contemplating suicide. His parents called the police, and they rushed to the home where they found Spatafore dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Hosso was later found dead from a single gunshot wound in a wooded area behind the home.

Ryan Hosso Madeline Spatafore split image

A split image shows Madeline Spatafore and her husband Ryan Hosso posted to Facebook in October 2024 (L) and a photo from Madeline Spatafore in a graduation gown and cap taken in 2023.  (Maddy Spatafore Hosso/Facebook; Madeline Spatafore/LinkedIn )

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The investigation is ongoing, and Hosso's motive remains unknown.

The pair were high school sweethearts who married in September 2024, according to a wedding registry.

Maddy Spataforo Pennsylvania

A photo posted to Madeline Spatafore's Facebook page in 2018 appears to show her and her then-boyfriend Ryan Hoss before prom. (Maddy Spatafore Hosso/Facebook)

According to her LinkedIn profile, Spatafore was a neurocritical care physician assistant at UPMC Presbyterian, a hospital in Pittsburgh. She graduated from high school in 2019, and then graduated summa cum laude from Duquesne University with a degree in health services in 2023.

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She was part of several prestigious extracurricular activities, including the professional health honor society Pi Kappa Epsilon. She was also the academic chair of her sorority, Delta Zeta.

Madeline Spatafore duquesne graduation

Madeline Spatafore poses for a photo in a purple graduation gown after her 2023 graduation from Duquesne University. (Madeline Spatafore/LinkedIn)

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Photos from Spatafore's Facebook account show her and Hosso together in 2018, apparently attending prom.

Hosso's academic and work history is unclear.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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