High school sweethearts' marriage ends in gruesome murder-suicide less than 2 years after wedding: police

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A high-achieving young married woman is dead after her high school sweetheart husband shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Ryan Hosso, 26, killed his wife Madeline Spatafore, 25, overnight on Tuesday, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Hosso called his parents after murdering Spatafore and told them what he had done, according to police. He also told them he was contemplating suicide. His parents called the police, and they rushed to the home where they found Spatafore dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Hosso was later found dead from a single gunshot wound in a wooded area behind the home.

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The investigation is ongoing, and Hosso's motive remains unknown.

The pair were high school sweethearts who married in September 2024, according to a wedding registry.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Spatafore was a neurocritical care physician assistant at UPMC Presbyterian, a hospital in Pittsburgh. She graduated from high school in 2019, and then graduated summa cum laude from Duquesne University with a degree in health services in 2023.

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She was part of several prestigious extracurricular activities, including the professional health honor society Pi Kappa Epsilon. She was also the academic chair of her sorority, Delta Zeta.

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Photos from Spatafore's Facebook account show her and Hosso together in 2018, apparently attending prom.

Hosso's academic and work history is unclear.