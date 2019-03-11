High school baseball coach, wife electrocuted while installing new scoreboard

A Florida high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard at a baseball field to replace one that had been destroyed by Hurricane Michael, officials said.

Liberty County Sheriff Joe White confirmed Monday that Corey Crum, 39, and his wife Shana Crum, 41, died Sunday afternoon in Bristol. He said their 14-year-old son was injured and expected to recover.

“Coach Crum was operating a boom lift, and unloading a piece of equipment from a trailer when the boom of the lift made contact with overhead powerlines,” White said in a press release. “This electrified the boom lift electrocuting Coach Crum.”

He added: “The coach’s wife attempted to aid him, and was also electrocuted. Their son also attempted to help the two, and he was electrocuted and injured. ...This is a tragic event which has rocked our community to its core. We ask for prayers and respect for the family, students and parents involved.”

FLORIDA BOY GETS TRAPPED INSIDE COOLER, PROMPTING VOLUNTARY RECALL

Corey Crum was the baseball coach at Liberty County High School. He was in his first year as head coach after previously coaching the junior varsity team, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

School board member Kyle Peddie, whose son is also on the team, told the Tallahassee Democrat that the scoreboard had fallen over and was destroyed in the storm. He said the Crums and other parents were working on replacing it with a new one when they were electrocuted.

“The boys are devastated,” Peddie said of the team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office said team members were taken to the gym, where grief counselors were available.