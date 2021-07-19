Graham says he would follow Texas Dems lead on Senate spending package

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Sen. Graham says he'll follow the lead of Texas House Dems who fled state and leave for vote on spending bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. condemned the Democratic spending package and said during an exclusive interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that, if needed, he will follow the lead of the Texas House Democrats who fled their home state in an effort to kill GOP-backed voting legislation.

"Hell yeah, I would leave," Graham told host Maria Bartiromo. "I would use everything lawfully in my toolbox to prevent rampant inflation."

The Republican senator made the comments five days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Budget Committee had reached an agreement to allot $3.5 trillion for a spending package that would complete President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

The plan will fund a budget reconciliation package so that Democratic lawmakers can sidestep the need for GOP support and shield the funds from a filibuster.

The budget will cover costs to expand Medicare, address climate change, childcare and education – all big-ticket items deemed "human infrastructure" that Republicans said they would fervently reject.

Graham noted that he would support the roughly $950 billion infrastructure plan for roads, bridges and ports, but stressed that "the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package designed to pass without a single Republican vote" is "not infrastructure."



Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday.

The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.

Fox News asked Harris' office if the vice president is showing any symptoms of COVID-19 but they did not immediately respond.

On Saturday, Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders said that Harris had not been in close contact with the infected lawmakers.

"Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined," Sanders said in a statement, adding that Harris and her staff have been fully vaccinated.



4 dead at Michigan music festival, including 3 with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities on Sunday are investigating the deaths of four people at a Michigan country music festival this weekend, including three men who were found dead inside a travel trailer from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency officials responded to the trailer after receiving a call around 1:27 pm Saturday about unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival.

Five men in their 20s were found unconscious. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and were being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators said the caller was a friend of the five men, who became concerned when he hadn't heard from them.

Also on Sunday, state police were investigating the death of Melissa Donna Havens whose body was found early Saturday at the Faster Horses Festival.



