Britney Spears posts cryptic message on Instagram amid court battle

Britney Spears, the 90s pop star in the throes of a legal battle over her conservatorship, posted what seemed like a cryptic message on Instagram late Sunday.

The star’s hair was pulled back and she was dressed in a red halter top and green athletic shorts. She looks to be in a large room of a home. She twirls and sings along to Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy."

Her post read: "May the Lord wrap your mean ass u in joy today…PS RED [three pictures of red roses]!!! Psss…this is Bad Guy part 2….same song new dance…if you don’t like it…don’t watch it."

Spears, who has been under court supervision since February 2008, wants her conservatorship to end. She was in the midst of a public meltdown at the time and her family sought the conservatorship for her protection.

Last week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on Spears’ father to immediately resign as her conservator.

"My dad needs to be removed today," she said, adding that she would like to see him charged with abusing his position.

