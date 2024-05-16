'Heightened threat' of terrorism during Pride Month 2024, FBI and DHS warn

Federal intelligence agencies are warning that this year's Pride Month may be targets for terrorist organizations.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a public service announcement last week titled, "Foreign Terrorist Organizations and their Supporters Likely Heighten Threat Environment during 2024 Pride Month."

"The FBI and DHS are issuing this Public Service Announcement to provide awareness to the public of foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporters potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues," the announcement reads. "Foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month."

"[Foreign terrorist organization] efforts to commit or inspire violence against holiday celebrations, including Pride celebrations or LGBTQIA+-related venues, are compounded by the current heightened threat environment in the United States and other western countries," the agencies warned. "FTOs and their supporters have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQIA+ related events or venues for attacks."

The public service announcement noted the June 2023 incident in Vienna, Austria, during which three ISIS operatives attempted to attack a Pride parade.

It also noted that June 2024 will be the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

The Pulse shooting resulted in 49 individuals being killed and a further 53 wounded. The perpetrator called himself a "Soldier of God" and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. It was celebrated by Islamic terrorist organizations around the world.

The FBI and DHS encourage Pride month event attendees to be mindful of potential indicators of "threat activity" such as "unusual surveillance or interest in buildings, gatherings, or events" and "prolonged testing or probing of security measures."

The public service announcement did not mention any specific events or regions of the United States in its warning.

Pride month begins on June 1 and runs until the end of the month.