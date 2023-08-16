Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Heat wave over Northwest, Rockies persists as thunderstorms likely for upper Midwest

Hawaii is forecast to see rain

The heat wave that has brought record-breaking temperatures to the Northwest and northern Rockies persists this week, while Gulf Coast States will also remain very hot.  

HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERS FLOODING AND WATER RESCUES IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI

Northwest heat wave

Heat forecast Wednesday in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Heading into the weekend, that dome of high pressure will expand into the central U.S. and spread into the eastern half of the country next week.  

Summer heat in the U.S.

Heat moves across the U.S. next week (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are likely for the upper Midwest on Wednesday. 

Rain forecast in the West

Rain forecast through next week in the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as heavy rain and storms will move into the Southwest over the course of the next few days, with a tropical surge of moisture from the Pacific. 

Meanwhile, some rain is in the forecast for Hawaii. 

Maui rain forecast

Rain forecast over Maui through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

However, there won't be enough for it to be beneficial for areas still dealing with wildfires

