Health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure at Sturgis saloon during rally

A patron who visited an establishment in downtown Sturgis during the massive motorcycle rally has tested positive for COVID-19, leading health officials to warn of potential exposure on Tuesday.

The person was at the One-Eyed Jack's Saloon on Main Street from noon to 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, where they were able to pass the virus to others, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

"Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited," the department said in a release.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year drew more than 460,000 motorcyclists who descended upon the scarcely populated city during the 10-day event, according to South Dakota transportation officials on Tuesday.

While traffic was down roughly eight percent from the previous year, the rally had nearly twice as many people than what officials originally expected. The estimate of rally turnout is typically released by the city each year and based mainly on the weight of the trash generated.

While a few people wore masks and some said they were avoiding crowds, many others packed close together at bars and rock shows.

“Everybody’s still partying hardy,” said motorcyclist Kevin Lunsmann, who rode more than 600 miles to the rally from Minnesota.

Some of the Sturgis crowd is deemed to consist of people in the age range at the most risk to suffer complications from the virus.

The mass gathering has raised concerns it could become an epicenter of infections. With many heading back to their hometowns after the rally, officials believe the virus could also be hard to track.

The city plans to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in an effort to catch outbreaks.

