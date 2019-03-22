Hawk discovered in bathtub after flying through New Jersey bathroom window: police

A hawk took flight this week straight into a New Jersey home and wound up in an unusual place, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene after getting a call about “a bird that flew through a bathroom window into the home,” the Cranford Police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Some of the Van Hook family was home at the time of the intrusion and heard it unfold, WCBS-TV reported. Allison Van Hook told the outlet that her father discovered the bird in their bathtub.

Van Hook suspected the animal was going “after something” before the incident, telling WCBS-TV that it “came in through two panes of glass.”

When police arrived, they too found the hawk “relaxing in the Jacuzzi,” their Facebook post said, which included photos of the bird, as well as the broken window.

Law enforcement managed to get the bird out of the house “and go back to a nearby tree,” they said.