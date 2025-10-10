Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect, IDF begins pulling back in Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect at 12:00 p.m. local time, marking the beginning of the end of the brutal war that has gone on for more than two years. The development also brings the hostages one step closer to returning home.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday morning that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that Israel completed the first phase of the withdrawal and that Hamas' 72-hour window to release the hostages had begun.

The Israeli government approved and signed the deal overnight, local time, kicking off a 24-hour countdown clock during which time troops had to withdraw to a pre-determined position.

"Following the political echelon’s instructions and due to the situational assessment, the IDF has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement. As part of this process, preparations and a combat protocol are underway to transition to adjusted deployment lines soon. The IDF continues to be deployed in the area and prepared for any operational development," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

TRUMP PEACE DEAL TRIGGERS 72-HOUR COUNTDOWN FOR HAMAS TO RELEASE 48 HOSTAGES FROM GAZA

Hours later, the IDF confirmed that the ceasefire commenced and that troops had positioned themselves "along the updated deployment lines."

While Israel's presence has decreased in Gaza, the peace agreement stipulates that it will still occupy 53% of the enclave until the next phase.

IDF spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee sent out a statement in Arabic regarding the exact situation on the ground. He warned Palestinians against approaching IDF troops, as doing so "endangers your life." Adraee also said that the northern part of the Gaza Strip is still "extremely dangerous," particularly the areas of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, Shejaiya and any other area with a "concentration of troops." Other areas included in the warning were the Rafah Crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor.

"Do not move toward Israeli territory, and do not approach the security zone. Approaching the security zone is extremely dangerous. For your safety, do not begin moving to these areas until official approval has been granted," Adraee said in his message.

Now that the IDF has completed its repositioning, Hamas has 72 hours to release all the hostages, living and dead. This includes the bodies of U.S. citizens Omer Neutra and Itay Chen.

WORLD LEADERS PRAISE 'LANDMARK' ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL MEDIATED BY US: 'NEW HORIZON OF HOPE'

The U.S. is not deploying troops to Gaza; however, two U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News that 200 troops from CENTCOM will be sent to Israel to help oversee the ceasefire. They will facilitate security and humanitarian flow and monitor the implementation of the deal, including transportation, logistics and engineering, the officials said.

President Donald Trump said in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that he expected the hostages to be home on Monday or Tuesday. The president also announced that he would be making a trip over to the Middle East for the official signing of the agreement.

"We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday," Trump said, adding that the day the hostages return will "be a day of joy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, hours after the announcement that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the deal, Trump spoke with family members of hostages being held in Gaza. The families thanked the president and praised him for securing a deal that would bring their loved ones home after more than two years in captivity.