Half-mouthed alligator avoids capture in Florida: 'I felt terrible for him'

A half-mouthed alligator in Florida managed to avoid being captured by officials after a local resident contacted authorities.

Eustacia Kanter told FOX 35 she saw the alligator in Sanford, Florida, about a week ago near a kayak loading area. The gator hasn't yet been captured by officials.

"At first, my brain couldn't comprehend that its entire upper jaw was missing," Kanter said. "When I realized, I felt terrible for him and snapped as good a photo as I could get with my cell phone standing at a distance so that I could share it and try to find help."

The woman contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and an environmental conservation nonprofit in hopes they would help find and rescue the gator.

Katrina Shadix, executive director of environmental nonprofit Bear Warriors United, said she helped mobilize the community to get the gator help.

"I get many messages every week from members who find wildlife in distress and know that I have connections with FWC to get help," Shadix said. "I received a Facebook message from (Kanter) who was at Wilson's Landing. She sent me a picture of the alligator."

Kim Titterington, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said the gator has likely been without a snout for a while since the injury is scarred.

She said in order to survive, the gator has likely been eating carrion, invertebrates, or other small-moving prey in order to keep itself sustained.