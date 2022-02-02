Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction

Punxsutawney Phil has made his 2022 Groundhog Day prediction: winter is here to stay!

The furry rodent saw his shadow Wednesday morning in Punxsutawney, Pa., therefore predicting six more weeks of winter.

"Winter has been bleak, dark and bereft of hope, yet winter is just another step in the cycle of life," read a prediction scroll chosen by Phil after he was awoken from his slumber at 7:25 a.m. "As I look over the faces of the true believers from around the world, I bask in the warmth of your hearts, I couldn’t imagine a better fate, with my shadow I have cast than a long lustrous six more weeks of winter."

The result drew cheers from the live audience – and some groans.

Phil’s prognostication also was made again in front of a crowd. The 2021 prediction event had no spectators because of coronavirus pandemic related restrictions.

Organizers hailed Wednesday's attendance as the largest midweek crowd in the history of the event.

Records dating back to 1887 indicate that Phil has predicted winter over 100 times, although the results from ten of those years are unknown since no records were kept, the Associated Press reported, citing organizers.