Groom sexually assaulted waitress at wedding reception: cops

A New Jersey groom is facing a slew of charges related to his wedding reception where he allegedly groped a waitress and got into a brawl with police.

According to court documents, the groom, Matthew Aimers, approached an underage waitress at his November 2018 wedding reception at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Northampton Township. He allegedly "asked her to go outside and make out." After she spurned his advances, he allegedly followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her and exposed himself.

At one point, he propositioned her with $100 before she was able to break free and leave, according to prosecutors.

BRIDE ASKS GUESTS FOR $233 TO 'SECURE' THEIR PLACE AT THE WEDDING: 'THAT IS THE TACKIEST THING I HAVE EVER HEARD'

“He maintains his innocence, and he looks forward to clearing his name when this is all concluded,” Aimers attorney Louis Busico said.

Later in the evening, police were called to the country club in response to Aimers, 31, allegedly pushing and punching people. A club employee told authorities that Aimers punched him after he tried to stop him from bringing alcohol inside the venue, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aimers tried goading officers into a fight and got into a struggle with them before being taken into custody, court documents said. He is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was released from custody Wednesday on $350,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.