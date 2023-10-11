Good Samaritans jump into action as train barrels toward SUV on tracks: video

The quick action of onlookers narrowly saved a mother and children from the path of a oncoming train when their car stalled in Kentucky last weekend.

Virtual Railfan, a company that sets up live video feeds of train crossings throughout the country, captured the incident in La Grange around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The family's white SUV is seen puttering out at the intersection of Main and First streets.

KENTUCKY DEPUTY WOUNDED AND SUSPECT KILLED DURING ATTEMPTED ARREST

A police cruiser can be seen rolling through the intersection despite the commotion, but Maj. Bruce Goodfleisch of the Louisville Police Department said the officer wasn't oblivious to the commotion.

"[The officer] was off duty and saw the vehicle stopped," Goodfleisch told The Oldham Era. "He saw the crossing guard activate so he [pulled his vehicle forward] and swung around. "

A child can then be seen bolting from the car. The woman then tells the child to "get back in the car" and tries to push the vehicle off the tracks herself before screaming for help.

WOMAN BURNED ALIVE ON TEXAS ROADSIDE IN RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD: POLICE

UTAH TEEN DRIFTS OVER MEDIAN BEFORE CRASHING HEAD-ON INTO TWO CARS, DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS

Two good Samaritans then appear, helping the woman pivot the SUV off the tracks.



The train does manage to stop just feet from where the vehicle stalled.

It appeared no one was harmed during the incident. The Louisville Police Department told Fox News Digital because no one called police to the location or filed a report, it has no record of the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

La Grange resident Bill Schneider, a regular viewer of Virtual Railfan's 24-hour local stream, alerted The Oldham Era to the footage.

"The train should take three football fields to stop at 10 miles per hour," Schneider said. "He [managed] to stop in half a block. God must have whispered in his ears while approaching to be very careful."