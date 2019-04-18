Golfer attacked by bobcat in Connecticut: authorities

A golfer in Connecticut was taken to the hospital on Thursday after enduring a bobcat attack on the course, officials said.

The episode happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Baltic, Conn., the state’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) said in a news release.

“Another member of the golfer’s team was able to drive the bobcat off,” officials said.

TEENAGE HUNTER FINED ALMOST $20,000 FOR ILLEGAL MOOSE KILL

The injured individual, whose “condition is unknown,” was taken for medical treatment after sustaining lacerations, DEEP said.

Following the incident, DEEP Environmental Conservation Police managed to locate the bobcat and humanely euthanized it, according to officials. The animal was taken to UConn Medical Lab for testing, they added.

The animal is also being eyed in an attack on a horse earlier in the morning, officials said. The horse is under the care of a veterinarian after it was cut on its neck and eye.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“DEEP believes this bobcat is the one involved in both attacks this morning,” the news release said.

The department went on to describe the “shy secretive” nature of bobcats, adding that “attacks on humans are extremely rare.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.