Girl dies after trip to the dentist

A 9-year-old girl in California died hours after being placed under general anesthesia to undergo oral surgery, officials said.

Silvanna Moreno died hours after the oral procedure, which was performed under anesthesia at Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista, California, on March 18, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

"She was the sunshine in every room she entered, always greeting staff and classmates with a big smile and an even bigger hug," a GoFundMe organizer wrote. "Her friends described her as kind, caring, and always happy, a true friend to everyone she met."

Dreamtime Dentisty, in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, said that Morena was referred to their office for dental treatment under general anesthesia "due to her young age and situational anxiety."

"Throughout the procedure, she was continuously monitored by our dentist anesthesiologist, who is a Diplomate of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology as well as a Fellow in Anesthesiology from [the] American Dental Society of Anesthesiology and [an] active member of the American Society of Dentist Anesthesiologists who has over 20 years of experience successfully administering general anesthesia on children, with no complications observed," the statement by Dr. Ryan Watkins said.

Following the procedure, the dentist's office said that she was discharged in stable condition. They noted that when she awoke and was checked for stable vital signs, she was released into her mother's care.

The medical examiner's office said that Moreno, on the way home, fell back asleep and was transitioned into her bed at home. Her family checked on her throughout the day and later found her unresponsive in bed.

Moreno was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego after her family called 911.

She was later pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m. local time, the medical examiner's office said. Her cause of death is pending, and the San Diego Police Department is investigating.

Dreamtime Dentistry said that they are fully cooperating with authorities as they continue their investigation.

"We cannot discuss specific details due to privacy laws and the active investigation," they said. "We respectfully ask for patience as the medical examiner completes their work, as premature speculation may cause additional pain to the family."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Diego Police Department for comment.