Ghislaine Maxwell
Published

Ghislaine Maxwell debuts new look in court

The British socialite wore civilian clothes Monday at the jury-selection hearing ahead of her sex-trafficking trial

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Ghislaine Maxwell debuted a polished new look Monday on the cusp of her Manhattan federal court trial.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S VICTIMS CAN TESTIFY ANONYMOUSLY AT UPCOMING SEX-TRAFFICKING TRIAL

The accused sex trafficker appeared to have dyed her hair brown and wore gray slacks and a black turtle neck in lieu of her usual jailhouse attire.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, Nov. 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said she will begin questioning  231 potential jurors on Tuesday and plans to ask if they have opinions about "people who are wealthy or have luxurious lifestyles." 

The pool will be whittled down to 12 jurors and six alternates. 

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein from 1994 to 2004. Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.

(Getty Images/Law Offices of Bobbi Sternheim)

She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking, enticement of minors and other charges. Opening statements are slated for Nov. 29.

The British socialite and ex-girlfriend of Epstein has been locked up since her arrest and complained repeatedly about the abhorrent conditions of her confinement. The judge has rejected numerous bail proposals –  including a $28.5 million package, calling Maxwell a "flight risk."

Photo from 2001 that was included in court files shows Prince Andrew with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. In the background is Ghislaine Maxwell. (Florida Southern District Court)

Meanwhile, her brother, Ian Mitchell, told "Good Morning Britain" in an exclusive interview that his sister is "not a monster" and is innocent. He said that she has become a scapegoat for Epstein.

Her one-time royal pal, Prince Andrew, 61, was spotted horse riding Monday on the grounds of Windsor, photographs show. 

The Duke of York is being sued in a separate civil case by Virginia Giuffre – who has claimed that Maxwell trafficked her to him when she was just 17. He has denied the allegations.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.