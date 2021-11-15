Ghislaine Maxwell debuts new look in court

Ghislaine Maxwell debuted a polished new look Monday on the cusp of her Manhattan federal court trial.

The accused sex trafficker appeared to have dyed her hair brown and wore gray slacks and a black turtle neck in lieu of her usual jailhouse attire.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said she will begin questioning 231 potential jurors on Tuesday and plans to ask if they have opinions about "people who are wealthy or have luxurious lifestyles."

The pool will be whittled down to 12 jurors and six alternates.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein from 1994 to 2004. Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.

She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking, enticement of minors and other charges. Opening statements are slated for Nov. 29.

The British socialite and ex-girlfriend of Epstein has been locked up since her arrest and complained repeatedly about the abhorrent conditions of her confinement. The judge has rejected numerous bail proposals – including a $28.5 million package, calling Maxwell a "flight risk."

Meanwhile, her brother, Ian Mitchell, told "Good Morning Britain" in an exclusive interview that his sister is "not a monster" and is innocent. He said that she has become a scapegoat for Epstein.

Her one-time royal pal, Prince Andrew, 61, was spotted horse riding Monday on the grounds of Windsor, photographs show.

The Duke of York is being sued in a separate civil case by Virginia Giuffre – who has claimed that Maxwell trafficked her to him when she was just 17. He has denied the allegations.

Reuters contributed to this report.