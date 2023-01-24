Georgia storm spawns tornado that damaged homes, trees

A storm that tore through southwest Georgia over the weekend spawned a tornado that damaged homes, flipped trailers and mowed down trees along a path nearly 6 miles long, officials confirmed Monday.

The National Weather Service reported Monday that damage observed in the rural community of Adel appears to have come from an EF2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 115 mph. The tornado touched down at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday west of Interstate 75.

The weather service says a home sustained significant damage and was shifted off its foundation, while nearby mini-trailers ended up overturned and sheets of metal were tossed 100 feet. Falling trees struck several homes in the area and a motor home was destroyed.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

The damage came than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine people and left a trail of destruction across at least 28 counties in Alabama and Georgia.