Winter weather will bring snow from Southwest to New England

A powerful winter storm will bring several inches of snow from the Southwest to New England.

NEW ENGLAND HIT BY LATEST WINTER STORM

A large swath of 4-8 inches will pile up with isolated higher amounts.

A clipper system diving across the Plains and Great Lakes will drop a few inches of snow as well.

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms are expected along the Gulf Coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes are anticipated from South Texas to the Florida Panhandle.