Georgia deputies walk son of fallen deputy to first day of fourth grade

Georgia sheriff’s deputies escorted the 9-year-old son of an officer killed in the line of duty to his first day of school Wednesday.

Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was killed while exchanging gunfire with a stolen vehicle in Gainesville last month. Nine suspects have been arrested, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that it wanted to give extra support and encouragement to 9-year-old Caden and his mom Stephanie on his first day of the fourth grade.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Hall County community are proud of them both,” the post said.

The three-year veteran also left behind an infant son, according to WSB.