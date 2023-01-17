Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia prosecutor will not charge deputy in 2022 shooting of suicidal man

Incident is Houston County's 2nd shooting of someone suffering from mental health problems that year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A middle Georgia prosecutor says he won't pursue criminal charges against a sheriff's deputy who in February 2022 shot and killed a man who had been reported as suicidal.

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall told The Telegraph of Macon that the shooting of Matthew Deese, 32, was justified after a two-hour standoff with local officers in Perry.

"The individual involved raised a firearm, pointed it directly at one of the deputies and the deputy in response returned fire," Kendall said.

Perry police responded to a call about a man trying to kill himself, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said. Deese exited a home holding a gun, and officers tried to get him to put down the firearm, according to GBI. Deese then barricaded himself inside the home.

MARYLAND DEPUTY SHOT, KILLED WHILE CHASING FUGITIVE; MANHUNT LEADS TO SUSPECT’S CAPTURE

A Georgia prosecutor decided not to charge a sheriff's deputy in the 2022 shooting of a man with mental health issues. A Houston County district attorney said that the shooting was justified. 

A Georgia prosecutor decided not to charge a sheriff's deputy in the 2022 shooting of a man with mental health issues. A Houston County district attorney said that the shooting was justified. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Houston County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team took over and tried to negotiate. Deese was later shot and taken to a Macon hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was one of two times last year when an officer in Houston County shot and killed someone with mental health problems.

Georgia lawmakers last year required the state’s 23 community service boards to provide mental health co-responders to any local law enforcement agency that wants them, hoping to cut down on shootings of mentally distressed people.

Middle Flint Behavioral Healthcare, the board that serves Houston County, recently applied for funding from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to create a co-response team for Houston County.