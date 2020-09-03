Georgia police arrest suspect accused of dragging deputy while fleeing traffic stop

Police in Georgia say they have captured a suspect accused of dragging a deputy with his car while fleeing a traffic stop.

Kaylon Smith, 29, was taken into custody following a search involving several law enforcement agencies, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office told WFXG.

The station, citing an affidavit, says the incident began Tuesday when Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman pulled Smith over in Augusta and a K-9 dog alerted him to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Inman then tried to remove Smith from the car, but instead he hit the gas, leaving the deputy caught on the open driver’s side door, WFXG reports. Inman eventually was dislodged after his body struck a pole while Smith managed to flee the scene, the station adds.

Smith is now charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer. Inman, whom WFXG says is a four-year veteran and works with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team, is expected to survive.

"At this time, our major concerns are the state of the officer and for his family,” Richmond County Commissioner John Clarke told WFXG. “I find our country has fallen in a great state of despair. We have people getting shot and killed in our major and smaller cities.

“It's time for us, as a country, to pause and reflect on where it is we need to be going,” he added.