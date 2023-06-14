Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man allegedly shoots and kills Kellogg's Bakery coworker in business' parking lot

Dekembe Devion Smith, 29, was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An employee at a Kellogg's Bakery in Rome, Georgia, was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a coworker in the plant's parking lot during a dispute, according to police.

Dekembe Devion Smith, 29, was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the killing of Keion Tyjuan Harper, 26, Rome Police said in a press release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the Kellogg's plant on Old Lindale Road in Rome at around 10:45 p.m. Monday night. They arrived at the scene to find Harper wounded from the shooting. Officers attempted to render aid to the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived.

ATLANTA BOY, 12, BRINGS GUN TO POOL BUT IS STILL ALLOWED TO SWIM

Dekembe Devion Smith

Dekembe Devion Smith, 29, was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Rome Police)

Harper was later pronounced dead, police said.

Smith had called 911, after the altercation, to report that he had shot Harper. He told officials the two of them were in the parking lot when they began fighting, and that it had nothing to do with the company that employed them.

HALF-BROTHER BUSTED AFTER GEORGIA BOY, 10, FOUND STARVING, BEGGING FOR FOOD

Rome Police car

The suspect called 911 to report the shooting. (Rome Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation.