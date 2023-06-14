Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta boy, 12, brings gun to pool but is still allowed to swim

The child was allowed to swim after speaking to officials

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A child arrived at a pool in Atlanta, Georgia, with a gun in his backpack, and the firearm was then confiscated.

The 12-year-old boy brought the weapon to the Pittman Park pool, where a police officer hired for security purposes observed the image of the gun on the screening table.

The child handed the gun over to the police without incident, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

HALF-BROTHER BUSTED AFTER GEORGIA BOY, 10, FOUND STARVING, BEGGING FOR FOOD

Pool

A child arrived at a pool in Atlanta, Georgia, with a gun in his backpack. (Getty)

Officials said the child was spoken to but was not taken into custody and was instead allowed to swim.

Atlanta is deploying sworn officers from the city's police department and Fulton County to the major pools in the city's system for the first time in response to the incident, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

GEORGIA OUTCAST BIKER WAR: MUG SHOTS, ALIAS NAMES RELEASED IN STATE'S LARGEST MOTORCYCLE GANG BUST

Atlanta Police Department

Officials said the child was spoken to but was not taken into custody. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City Council member Michael Bond pushed for the dedicated coverage after reports of crime at Atlanta's parks last year, including a shooting at one of the pools that led to the death of a 17-year-old.