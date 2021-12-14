Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia lottery winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 13

The estimated Powerball jackpot is $320 million

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday: 

Cash 3 Evening 

2-9-3 

(two, nine, three) 

Cash 3 Midday 

ATLANTA BOUTIQUE OPERATORS LOSE $100K IN MERCHANDISE TO BURGLARS, SLAM CRIME CRISIS IN US CITIES 

9-5-0 

(nine, five, zero) 

Cash 3 Night 

5-2-9 

(five, two, nine) 

Cash 4 Evening 

7-1-9-0 

(seven, one, nine, zero) 

Cash 4 Midday 

8-3-5-4 

(eight, three, five, four) 

Cash 4 Night 

5-4-3-9 

(five, four, three, nine) 

Cash4Life 

07-36-39-47-51, Cash Ball: 2 

(seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-one; Cash Ball: two) 

Fantasy 5 

02-03-08-30-32 

(two, three, eight, thirty, thirty-two) 

Estimated jackpot: $170,000 

Georgia FIVE Evening 

7-6-6-5-0 

(seven, six, six, five, zero) 

GEORGIA JUDGE SETS SENTENCING FOR MEN CONVICTED OF AHMAUD ARBERY’S MURDER 

Georgia FIVE Midday 

3-4-2-4-8 

(three, four, two, four, eight) 

Jumbo Bucks Lotto 

08-13-27-35-41-47 

(eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-seven) 

Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million 

Mega Millions 

Estimated jackpot: $148 million 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Powerball 

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2 

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two) 

Estimated jackpot: $320 million 

Your Money