Georgia K9 police discover $172,000 worth of fentanyl tablets during routine search at package delivery hub

Authorities in Georgia discovered nearly 600 grams of fentanyl worth $172,000 on Thursday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the concealed package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K9 unit at a Gainesville package delivery hub.

"The K9 was taking part in an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub when he alerted on a package from California being shipped to Oakwood." The Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a post.

Inside the package were 575 grams of fentanyl in tablet form, deputies say, worth about $172,500.

At this time, police have not identified the sender or the recipient of the package.

No arrests have been made.

In the past, deputies say they have pinpointed methamphetamine and marijuana attempting to be shipped from delivery businesses within the county, however, this is the first packaged that has been found containing fentanyl.