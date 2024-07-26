Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Georgia girl, 12, missing since May, found safe in Ohio; suspect arrested

Maria Gomez-Perez, 12, was found at a shopping center in Ohio with a 31-year-old man, police said

A missing 12-year-old Georgia girl last seen in May was found in Ohio, and a suspect has been arrested. 

Maria Gomez-Perez was found in Dover, Ohio, Thursday, Fox Atlanta reported. 

She was found at a shopping center with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin, a citizen of Guatemala.

Maria Gomez-Perez and Antonio Agustin

Maria Gomez-Perez, 12, was found safe in Ohio after going missing in Georgia in May. Antonio Agustin, 31, has been arrested in the disappearance, authorities said.  (Hall County Sheriff's Office and Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)

"Maria had indicated that she was unhappy, and she would like to leave home," Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. Agustin allegedly drove to Georgia to meet Gomez-Perez at her home May 29.

Investigators said a break in the case came last week when the girl contacted her father on a new social media account. She told him she was OK and to stop looking for her, the sheriff said. 

Detectives tracked the IP address to a phone in Ohio. Agustin was arrested on suspicion of rape, but more charges are possible, Couch said. 

"Technology can be a wonderful thing. It helped us locate Maria" said Couch. "But technology can also be used for evil. It’s why Maria was able to leave Gainesville with a stranger and travel nine hours from her home."

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch holds a news conference to speak about the Maria Gomez-Perez case.  (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding Agustin's legal status. 

