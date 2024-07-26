Georgia girl, 12, missing since May, found safe in Ohio; suspect arrested

A missing 12-year-old Georgia girl last seen in May was found in Ohio, and a suspect has been arrested.

Maria Gomez-Perez was found in Dover, Ohio, Thursday, Fox Atlanta reported.

She was found at a shopping center with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin, a citizen of Guatemala.

"Maria had indicated that she was unhappy, and she would like to leave home," Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. Agustin allegedly drove to Georgia to meet Gomez-Perez at her home May 29.

Investigators said a break in the case came last week when the girl contacted her father on a new social media account. She told him she was OK and to stop looking for her, the sheriff said.

Detectives tracked the IP address to a phone in Ohio. Agustin was arrested on suspicion of rape, but more charges are possible, Couch said.

"Technology can be a wonderful thing. It helped us locate Maria" said Couch. "But technology can also be used for evil. It’s why Maria was able to leave Gainesville with a stranger and travel nine hours from her home."

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding Agustin's legal status.