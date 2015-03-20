George Zimmerman ID'd in police report as providing security at Florida motorcycle shop

George Zimmerman has been providing security at a Florida motorcycle dealership, according to a police report, although a manager at the location denied he’s an employee or being paid.

Zimmerman, 30, is named in a July 27 DeLand Police Department report detailing how an officer spotted a dark-colored truck sitting behind Pompano Pat’s, a motorcycle dealership owned by businessman Pat Johnson, who is running for mayor of the city north of Orlando.

“Dispatch informed me that the vehicle was registered to George Zimmerman out of Sanford,” the police report reads. “Zimmerman informed me that he was sitting behind the business with the permission of the owner, Pat Johnson. Zimmerman stated that he had been friends with Johnson for a period of time and was watching the business due to a recent burglary.”

Zimmerman, who was cleared of all charges last year in the high-profile shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was “very cooperative” and dispelled the officer’s alarm regarding the situation, the report continues.

Sam Porter, a manager at the dealership, told FoxNews.com that Zimmerman is not an employee at the location and is a longtime friend of Johnson, who is challenging incumbent DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar.

“George is not being paid as a security guard by Pompano Pat’s,” Porter said. “He and Mr. Johnson are just friends.”

Porter questioned whether Johnson, a 48-year-old political newcomer, was perhaps being targeted in a politically-motivated plot to expose his connection to Zimmerman ahead of the Aug. 26 election against Apgar, 67, who is seeking his fourth term.

“Two days ago [Johnson] turned in someone for corruption and now this is popping up in national news,” Porter said. “The phone has been ringing off the hook.”

No evidence was found that a crime had occurred or was “going to occur,” the police report continued.

Zimmerman also told officers that he was going to “be around the business at night” for an undetermined amount of time moving forward.

“Zimmerman explained that he was at the business with his dog in order to keep an eye on it after the recent burglary,” the report continued. “According to Zimmerman, Johnson had requested that Zimmerman leave his dog inside of the business, however, Zimmerman offered to wait in the parking lot with the dog.”

Calls seeking comment from Johnson and Zimmerman’s attorney were not immediately returned.