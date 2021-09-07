George Floyd protester who fired at Minneapolis cops acquitted

A man charged with attempted murder after firing on Minneapolis cops during a George Floyd protest in May 2020 has been acquitted of all counts.

Attorneys for Jaleel Stallings, 29, of St. Paul, argued he acted in self-defense, saying he fired three shots from a handgun at an unmarked white van after being struck by rubber bullets, believing he was under attack by civilians, the Associated Press reports.

He surrendered after realizing he was firing at police, while no officers were injured, court documents show.

Stallings had been facing two counts of second-degree attempted murder, multiple counts of assault and other charges.

His case generated new interest this week when the Minnesota Reformer released body camera footage showing officers punch and kick Stallings as he lay on the ground.

The verdict comes amid heated local debate over a November ballot question that would eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety.

