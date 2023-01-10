Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd's family ready to take applications for business grants

MN businesses can start applying Monday and continue until all money is distributed

Associated Press
George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. His family won a $27 million settlement from the city in March 2021 and set aside $500,000 for grants to businesses in the neighborhood where Floyd died.

PORTLAND SETTLES LAWSUIT OVER POLICE USE OF FORCE DURING FLOYD PROTESTS: WIN FOR 'ANTIFASCIST ACTIVISTS'

The family of George Floyd is beginning to accept applications for business grants on Monday. The family won $27 million from the city of Minneapolis. 

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump says businesses can begin applying Monday and continue to apply until all dollars are distributed. Grants will be awarded in the amounts of $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000, although larger grants may be considered.

Businesses can apply at www.theward8fund.org.