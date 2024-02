Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A home theft ring operated by members of a South American criminal gang has been targeting high-end homes in the Phoenix area, resulting in the arrest of three Chilean citizens living illegally in the United States, authorities said.

The group is believed to be responsible for at least 111 incidents since February 2023, which are typically committed during the weekend, Fox 10 reported. Around $3 million in cash, jewelry and other items have been stolen, authorities said.

Three suspects were arrested last week. They were identified as Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 20; Johan Salvo Alacon, 21, and Manuel Eduardo Fuentes Gomez, 25. An arrest report obtained by the news outlet said they're in the United States illegally from Chile.

The trio is believed to be part of a South American criminal gang operating in the U.S. whose members commit robberies, fraud and trafficking of stolen property.

Many of the crimes were committed in Phoenix, and the suburbs of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Chandler, Gilbert and Peoria.

Authorities received information from California law enforcement investigating members of the same group. That led Arizona authorities to the Camelback Mountain area, which resulted in the three arrests, the news report said.

The group members often choose homes near golf courses or open areas, which allows them to park further away and walk up to the homes undetected. They allegedly brought technology that uses cellular data and Wi-Fi to jam home surveillance cameras during the burglaries.

In one burglary, the suspects stole $33,000 worth of guns, jewelry and money from one home, according to court documents.